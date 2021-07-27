Over 1,200 vaccinated daily at SAPA, Ato Boldon Stadium

Salisha Mohammed and her friend Cindy Ram display their vaccination cards while waiting in their vehicle at the car park designated for observations at the vaccination drive-through facility at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MEMBERS of the public who have opted for the South West Regional Health Authority's (SWHRA) mass covid19 vaccination sites continue to be impressed by how "swift and simple" the process is.

Newsday visited the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva, where there are walk-in and drive-through options to get the jab, as well as the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando.

At the stadium, the vaccination drive is a joint venture between Proman Industries and the Health Ministry.

Around noon, Proman's corporate and shared services director Krishen Ramdeen told Newsday around 900 people had already been vaccinated there for the day.

But he said, "Yesterday and today have been much slower than the prior seven days, but we are still crossing 1,000 a day.

"We have done up to 1,800 a day quite comfortably in the last week. The model seems to be working smoothly and safely and efficiently."

Vehicles were moving quickly during Newsday's visit.

After being jabbed, people were required to go to the "observation area" for 15 minutes to be monitored. People there were also being given free doubles and bottled water.

Neta Lalchan and her husband Randy Lalchan said the process was very fast and that they had no complaints.

"This observation period has been the only lengthy part of the process," Randy said.

Their daughter, Nikita Lalchan, was also there and said she was pleased.

Neta's 70-year-old father, who only referred to himself as "Birdie," joked, "The only complaint is I probably could have done with another doubles."

The family lives in Debe.

Salisha Mohammed and her friend Cindy Ram also said they were very pleased.

Ram said, "I kept saying there are so many stadiums that you can use so that people don't have to gather so much to get vaccinated. And I am so glad that the Health Ministry listened to the people.

"I drove through here today and I was totally impressed. We got doubles, water...the process was smooth, everyone was nice. No obstacles."

There were also musicians playing steelpan live. The organisers said they hope the music will relieve any anxiety people may have.

Around 1 pm at SAPA, officials there said 830 people had already been vaccinated and 1,300 had scheduled appointments.

Lines were moving very quickly despite the rain.