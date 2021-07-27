Nalis’ online learning series continues

In support of students’ digital needs, the National Library and Information System Authority’s (Nalis) Educational Library Services Division (ELSD) will continue its ongoing Navigating Online Learning Series until August 26.

Through informative and interactive sessions using the Zoom platform, the July/August series will focus on improving students’ digital competencies and increasing their comfort levels in navigating the online learning environment, Nalis said in a media release.

The first Navigating Online Learning Series, which began on June 1, focussed on assisting students in developing their research skills and navigating the online environment.

Some of the topics for the students transitioning from primary to secondary school inlcude, succeeding in the online environment; introduction to Google Classroom; Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Edmodo; introduction to Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint), e-mail essentials and etiquette. Older secondary school students may also participate in the sessions, Nalis said.

There will also be sessions tailored to primary school students and their parents. They will learn how to safely use the internet (creating strong passwords, netiquette, protecting private information online, using privacy settings; respecting others’ privacy and cyberbully) and locating resources like e-books and e-resources on the Nalis’ website.

Parents interested in joining the sessions can e-mail ELSD.Outreach@nalis.gov.tt to register.