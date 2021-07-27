Mr PM, come see the potholes in Diego Martin West

THE EDITOR: This is an open invitation to Dr Rowley.

An invitation for you to visit your constituency of Diego Martin West. I would like you to have your driver take you from St Anthony's Church, continue down Petit Valley, then along the main road, where you will easily notice seven large potholes on the left side of the road.

These potholes are so large your driver will have to swerve onto the right side of the road, but be careful of oncoming traffic, sir.

Please continue along the main road, turn into Four Roads, where you will meet another large pothole alongside the police station. Continue on to Morne Coco Road where you will meet three other potholes, just past St Finbar's Church.

Every road in the city and in the country, including in your own constituency, is marred with potholes. Sir, aren't you ashamed? This country has a pitch lake!

When I see all these big, high-end projects such as buildings being constructed by the Chinese, how is it we never seem to have money to repair our roads? Who is going to pay for repairs to our vehicles when they are damaged by these potholes?

Perhaps there should be a committee formed to assess claims vehicle owners can send in after they suffer damage to their property because of these potholes, so we can get back the hard-earned cash used to repair vehicles. Something or someone has to take responsibility for the dire state of our roads.

S. FLOOD

Via e-mail