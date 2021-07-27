Manning: Over 30 houses on train line to be repaired

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning. Photo by Sureash Cholai -

SAN Fernando East MP Brian Manning says in two weeks, more than 30 homes on the Cipero Railway Line, Ste Madeleine will be "refurbished and repaired" by the Land Settlement Agency (LSA).

He announced this at the Housing Development Corporation's (HDC) launch of its decentralised services in San Fernando on Monday morning.

He thanked Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles for her “diligence and forward thinking."

He said providing good quality and low-cost housing for low-income citizens has "long been a fundamental pillar in our public housing policy agenda and our agenda for San Fernando East."

He said the LSA has used $44.3 million on several projects, including the housing and village improvement programme, "which continues to address the housing needs of the neediest in society and contribute towards the preservation of the country's existing housing stock, while reducing the demand for government subsidised housing.

"This caring government and the MP for San Fernando East," he declared, "have heard your cries for respectable housing and are working with the Minister of Housing and the HDC to deliver."