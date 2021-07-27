Lewis 15th in men’s dinghy race 6 in Tokyo

FILE PHOTO: Olympic sailor Andrew Lewis -

TRINIDAD and Tobago sailor Andrew Lewis delivered his strongest performance of the men’s one-person dinghy laser competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Tuesday.

Lewis, competing in race six of the event, finished 15th among the field of 35 athletes.

Earlier in the day, Lewis was 31st in race four and 30th in race five.

Lewis, a three-time Olympian, is now 30th overall.

He now has a total of 155 points with four races remaining.

The athlete who finishes with the least points will win. Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus leads the standings with 38 points.

Lewis will return to competition in the event in race seven at 11.05 pm Wednesday night (TT time).

Race seven will be followed by race eight on the same day.