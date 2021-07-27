Independents back President's call for 1990 coup attempt memorial

Paul Richards -

INDEPENDENT Senators Paul Richards and Dr Varma Deyalsingh welcomed President Paula-Mae Weekes' renewed call for an annual memorial to commemorate the July 27, 1990 attempted coup.

On Tuesday, Richards said, "This country suffered immeasurable loss of lives, economic progress and international reputational damage as a result of the terrorist attack against our democracy by a group of terrorist who are yet to acknowledge their misdeeds and hurt inflicted on this country."

He said the least that could be done is "officially and formally acknowledge and pay homage to those who lost their lives."

Richards said July 27, 1990 was an important part of TT's history. "A country that forgets it's past is destined to repeat the mistakes if the past and lacks appreciation for our present blessings and future."

Deyalsingh said, "We need to remind our young citizens that their problems are not new. Frustrations presently felt by those experiencing social distress were felt by others before." He said the Black-power marches in TT in the 1970's were examples of this.

"Persons seeking change must be reminded frustrations can be ventilated via peaceful protest and the power of the finger to exert one democratic right to vote rather than violent attempts to overthrow."

Deyalsingh said 31 years after the attempted coup, people "still feel a sense of injustice when they see some of the main players pampered by politicians across the divide." He added that July 27 should not just be a reminder "for our distressed citizens but politicians who forget what frustrated citizens are capable off."