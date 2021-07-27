GraceKennedy supports Blind Welfare Association

Grace Kennedy operations manager, Paulette Garcia with Kenneth Suratt, executive officer at TT Blind Welfare Association (TTBWA). Grace Foods Latin America and the Caribbean and GraceKennedy Money Services (TT) jointly undertook the donations to the the TTBWA. -

GraceKennedy is continuing to support people most affected by the covid19 pandemic and recently assisted the Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association (TTBWA).

The association is a non-profit, voluntary, rehabilitation organisation committed to assisting blind, and visually-impaired people to cope with problems which may result from limited vision, failing vision and total blindness.

GraceKennedy Money Services (TT) Ltd – agents of Bill Express, FX Trader and Western Union – and sister company, Grace Foods Latin America and the Caribbean organised a food drive and donated dozens of food hampers to the TTBWA for the organisation to distribute throughout the country to those most in need, said a media release.

Felix Cazoe, president of the TTBWA, said the organisation would reaching out to help.

“Many persons are unable to come to us, so we must do whatever we can to get these essential items to them,” Cazoe said in the release.

The GraceKennedy Money Services has pledged to continue to support organisations like the TTBWA.

“We look forward to a continued relationship with the association as those that are differently-abled are still important and functioning members of our society,” said Paulette Garcia, operations manager.

Grace Foods said it has been a leading food manufacturer and distributor providing authentic Caribbean food products since 1922. Working alongside GraceKennedy Money Services, it has redoubled efforts to identify and support the most vulnerable in communities, it said. Last year the joint team donated food hampers to the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government.