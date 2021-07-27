Five new deaths, 108 new covid cases

There are 108 new covid19 cases bringing the total number of active cases in Trinidad and Tobago to 5,789 as of Tuesday afternoon.

These were from samples taken between July 23 to July 26.

In the Ministry of Health 4 pm covid19 update, it was reported that there were also five additional deaths bringing the death toll to 1,048.

The deaths were from one elderly man, two elderly women and two middle-aged men all with comorbidities.

The update also reported that 357,332 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 185,020 people received their second dose.

As of Tuesday 46 people were discharged from public health facilities while there were 162 recovered community cases.

Recovered cases refer to people who were covid19 positive and in self-isolation at home but met the discharge criteria and were released.

There are 316 covid patients in the hospital, 92 of which are warded at the Couva Hospital with 11 in the Intensive Care Unit and 19 in the High Dependency Unit.