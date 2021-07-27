De Nobriga: Trinidad and Tobago's history must be preserved

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Symon de Nobriga. Photo by Sureash Cholai

COMMUNICATIONS Minister Symon de Nobriga said it was important for all aspects of Trinidad and Tobago's history to be preserved.

De Nobriga, who is also Diego Martin Central MP, made this statement on Tuesday, when asked to comment on President Paula-Mae Weekes' renewed call on Monday for an annual memorial to commemorate the July 27, 1990 attempted coup.

He said, "There is no doubt that our history, good and bad, must be preserved for future generations to be able to truly understand how we have come to be who we are."

De Nobriga said state-owned Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT) has been commemorating July 27 by with features about the event.

These included reflections with former NAR health minister Emmanuel Hosein, who was one of the hostages held at the Red House by members of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen, and interviews with former TTT staff who were hostages at its Maraval Road office at that time.

His predecessor as Diego Martin Central MP Leo Des Vignes died after being shot during the siege of the Red House in 1990.