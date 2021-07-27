Carter 3rd in freestyle heat, misses qualification

TT swimmer Dylan Carter who failed to qualify for the semis of the men's 100-metre freestyle on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan. - AP

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter missed out on a spot in the semifinals of the men’s 100-metre freestyle event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on Tuesday.

The top 16 swimmers over the nine heats advanced to the semifinals.

Carter finished third in heat six in 48.66 seconds. With 25m left it was little separating the swimmers.

Jacob Whittle of Great Britain won the heat in 48.44 and Stan Pijnenburg of Netherlands was second in 48.53.

Carter was the 22nd fastest after the heats and therefore did not advance.

Carter will now look forward to the men’s 100m butterfly at 6.49 am, on Thursday TT time.