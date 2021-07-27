Beware quacks in the 'SMGH'

THE EDITOR: The acronym FEAR means "false evidence that appears real."

Many are crippled by fear due to covid19 because this is a serious and deadly disease. I think the vaccine is the only hope of reducing hospitalisation and deaths based on the advice of many medical professionals.

But some people seem more fearful of the vaccine than the disease itself. It’s ok to refuse the vaccine, but it’s not ok for the so called medical experts from the "Social Media General Hospital" (SMGH) to use someone’s recent death by heart attack, to make their point.

The Ministry of Health and its many partners across the public and private sectors announced on social media that Trinidad and Tobago has surpassed yet another significant milestone, of having so far dispensed 500,000 doses of the covid19 vaccine.

However, some people are so crippled by fear and a strong desire to be "right" that when one person dies of a heart attack (with no evidence that it was related to the vaccine) all of a sudden the medics of the SMGH assume it's because of the vaccine.

The history of vaccines shows some side effects, but in general, a long and successful track record.

Many of us are alive today because of the success of vaccines. About one in 2.4 million was paralysed after taking the oral polio vaccine. Paralysis occurred about 30 days after vaccination.

The yellow fever vaccine also has some negative effects. A swelling of the brain or spinal cord occurred when infants younger than six months received this vaccine, which is why this group is not recommended to get this vaccine.

During the H1N1 pandemic, one influenza vaccine used in Finland caused narcolepsy. This occurred in one out of 55,000 people receiving the vaccine.

With the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines, about one in 30,000 experienced a condition called thrombocytopenia which causes a decrease in platelets.

Side effects from vaccines are normal and must be monitored aggressively, but are no excuse not to take the approved covid19 vaccines available at this time. The advantages far outweigh the disadvantages and the vaccine is an additional tool in our arsenal to fight and overcome this deadly virus.

Some may argue that because the vaccines don’t necessarily prevent infection, then what’s the sense in taking it? The vaccines are designed to prevent serious illness and death. It’s time to arm yourself against covid19 before it’s too late!

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas