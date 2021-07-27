Avoid anti-vaxxer groupthink

THE EDITOR: Groupthink is a term first used by social psychologist Irving L Janis in 1972.

It's a phenomenon in which people strive for consensus within a group and the desire for group cohesion can therefore override individual decision making and problem solving.

While in a WhatsApp group chat recently, some people were venturing all kinds of opinions on why not to take the vaccine. In a group of 23 participants, there was one person in particular leading the narrative of the vaccine being unsafe and three others started chiming in on the mini-anti-vaccination campaign.

After I posted a photo of myself taking the vaccine, one person in the group commented on it positively and one expressed shock. However, five others messaged privately to say they have already taken their first shot. They never said anything about it in the group.

The amazing part was the main anti-vaxxer person also sent me a private message the following day. This person messaged to say he was thinking about going to the drive-through to get vaccinated.

At this point it was clear that some people are making their own choices or changing their minds, but privately.

Groupthink in many cases means people may set aside their own personal beliefs or adopt the opinion of the rest of the group. It was refreshing to see people making their own choices although remaining silent about it in the group.

While there are those who are publicly doing their best to influence people not to take the vaccine, some may change their minds but will keep it to themselves.

There are few people who can deny the increasing global concern of the continued mutation of the virus. Its deadliest form to date is the delta variant, which may be here soon. Vaccination is the best personal choice one can make to protect yourself.

Don't get caught in the negative vaccine groupthink, this is the shot that may actually save your life.

RONALD HUGGINS

St Joseph