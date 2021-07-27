2 deaths, 38 new covid19 cases in Tobago

The covid19 surge continued in Tobago with 38 new cases reported by the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Tuesday.

The clinical update represented data from a 24-hour span up until 10 pm on Monday.

The division also revealed there were two more deaths – a 62-year-old woman with no comorbidities and a man, 81, with comorbidities.

The fatalities took Tobago's covid19 death total to 39.

There are 357 active cases on the island – 37 patients in state isolation, 316 in home isolation and four in ICU.

Fifteen patients have been discharged. Of the 9,850 people tested for the virus since March last year, 1,346 have tested positive.

The division also gave an update on its vaccination drive, noting 12,376 people have received at least one jab while 9,405 people have received their full two doses.