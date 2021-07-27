19 compete in NACC's Emancipation calypso final
The National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) and the National Youth Action Committee (NYAC) has announced the names of 19 finalists for the 25th annual Emancipation calypso competition.
In a media release the NAAC said the 25 years of the Emancipation calypso competition represent a major contribution to the instilling of a greater appreciation for Emancipation Day in the population.
NACC said the competition has also provided a platform for youth development in the art form of calypso, as well as encouraged them to research the relevance of Emancipation to Trinidad and Tobago’s development as a people.
NACC extended thanks to all the stakeholders who shared its vision and participated in various ways to assist in making those achievements possible.
Finalists will compete in two categories: 17 years and under and 18-25 years.
The final will be broadcast through WACK radio’s online platform on August 2 from 6-9 pm.
The finalists are listed in alphabetical order
17 years & under
Alaeja Gould-Ferguson – Are We Truly
Jimecya Burnett – Freedom Day
Kai-Anthony Salazer – African Man You Are
Keinah Hamletc – Merikins
Keoni Greaves – Cool To Be Coloured
Kurlise Bentham – You’ll Always Be
N'Janela Duncan-Regis – Determine and Strong
Rochard Francis – Take Me Back To Africa
Thiery Audain – Ewomancipation
Zkinga Moses – Shine Yuh Light
18-25 years age
Adana Dardaine – Let’s Celebrate
Anna-Maria Williams – Come What May
Bethany Lightbourne "Trinity" – Trinity’s Prayer
Elisia Perkins – I Want to fight For Liberty
Fasina Aluko – Egba Mi O
Ifa Odudua Aluko – Slavery Talk
Jerrisha Duncan-Regis – Where Are Our Heroes
Mitchila Williams – Warriors
Naomi Sinnette – Tears of Sorrow
Comments
"19 compete in NACC’s Emancipation calypso final"