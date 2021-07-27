19 compete in NACC's Emancipation calypso final

Naomi Sinnette -

The National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) and the National Youth Action Committee (NYAC) has announced the names of 19 finalists for the 25th annual Emancipation calypso competition.

In a media release the NAAC said the 25 years of the Emancipation calypso competition represent a major contribution to the instilling of a greater appreciation for Emancipation Day in the population.

NACC said the competition has also provided a platform for youth development in the art form of calypso, as well as encouraged them to research the relevance of Emancipation to Trinidad and Tobago’s development as a people.

NACC extended thanks to all the stakeholders who shared its vision and participated in various ways to assist in making those achievements possible.

Finalists will compete in two categories: 17 years and under and 18-25 years.

The final will be broadcast through WACK radio’s online platform on August 2 from 6-9 pm.

The finalists are listed in alphabetical order

17 years & under

Alaeja Gould-Ferguson – Are We Truly

Jimecya Burnett – Freedom Day

Kai-Anthony Salazer – African Man You Are

Keinah Hamletc – Merikins

Keoni Greaves – Cool To Be Coloured

Kurlise Bentham – You’ll Always Be

N'Janela Duncan-Regis – Determine and Strong

Rochard Francis – Take Me Back To Africa

Thiery Audain – Ewomancipation

Zkinga Moses – Shine Yuh Light

18-25 years age

Adana Dardaine – Let’s Celebrate

Anna-Maria Williams – Come What May

Bethany Lightbourne "Trinity" – Trinity’s Prayer

Elisia Perkins – I Want to fight For Liberty

Fasina Aluko – Egba Mi O

Ifa Odudua Aluko – Slavery Talk

Jerrisha Duncan-Regis – Where Are Our Heroes

Mitchila Williams – Warriors

Naomi Sinnette – Tears of Sorrow