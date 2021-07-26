WASA investigator wants probe into senior officials

Water and Sewage Authrity (WASA) Trincity Regional Centre, Trincity. Photo by Roger Jacob

THE investigator appointed by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to investigate an allegation of misconduct of an employee earlier this year is demanding an urgent investigation into the conduct of three senior officials at the authority.

Lennox Lezama is the investigator appointed to probe an allegation of misconduct allegedly witnessed by a top government official.

On Friday his attorney wrote to WASA’s CEO Sherland Sheppard and new chairman, Ravindra Nanga, calling on them to investigate the officials.

Lezama said he was appointed to investigate a process plant operator who allegedly allowed an unauthorised non-employee to use one of WASA’s vehicles for personal reasons.

The letter said Lezama submitted his report on March 4, and the next day, he was called into a meeting. There he was reportedly told to urge the plant operator to “tell him the truth,” and that the operator had been seen by a “high official” outside the authority, and if he co-operated, WASA would be lenient on him.

The letter said Lezama expressed his concern over these directions, but did as he was instructed, going back to the plant operator. He adjusted his report to reflect what the plant operator told him.

Lezama then said on May 20, he received a call from one of the senior managers to leave out the conclusion and recommendation section of his report, but resisted.

The letter said Lezama was then summoned to a meeting with one of the senior officials.

In the letter, Lezama has asked for certain information in a freedom of information request, including minutes of a meeting and certain information relating to employment records.

He also wants to know if disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the three senior officials.

The letter was sent by attorney Alana Rambaran, who also said her client believed the matter should be referred to the police and the Director of Public Prosecutions.