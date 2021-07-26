(UPDATED) Suspect in John Smith's murder recaptured after brief escape

Murdered chairman of the Maritime Financial Group John Smith. -

A 41-year-old woman who was arrested in relation to the murder of John Smith briefly escaped from the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital, Port of Spain, on Monday morning. but was recaptured by police.

Police said staff at the hospital reported the woman missing at around 5 am.

Police found her near the Botanic Gardens shortly afterwards. Investigators suspect she may have been waiting for a relative to pick her up.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force, Port of Spain CID and the Besson Street station helped in recapturing her.

Smith's body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday morning for storage. His autopsy is expected to be done on Wednesday.

Smith was the chairman of Maritime General and Fidelity Finance.

He was killed after a dispute with a female relative at his Catalina Courts, Maraval, home on Friday afternoon.

Police said the woman was not kept in an isolated area at the hospital and were continuing enquiries as to how she was able to escape.

One officer in the Port of Spain division said the police have raised concerns over whether there was adequate security at the hospital for years.

"People have been known to get out of there from time to time.

"I think it's a poor system and we have always raised this because people tend to walk out whenever they want."

Newsday contacted the hospital for comment but was referred to the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) for an official statement.

Responding to Newsday's questions, via e-mail acting CEO of the NWRHA Salisha Baksh said she was awaiting further details on how the woman escaped, but said the suspect was under police guard at present.