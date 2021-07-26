Two more covid19 deaths in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Monday announced two more covid19 deaths in Tobago.

The deceased, both men with comorbidities, were 51 and 60.

Their deaths took Tobago's covid19 toll to 37.

The division said there were 12 new covid19 cases, taking the active total on the island to 336.

There are 35 patients in state isolation and 297 in home isolation.

Four patients are in ICU.

Five people recovered from the virus and were discharged.

The division said 12,079 people in Tobago have received at least one dose of a covid19 vaccine, and 9,348 people have received the full two jabs.