This too shall pass

THE EDITOR: Inhabitants of our global village are experiencing the devastating effects of the multiple strains of the covid19 virus. Millions are feeling powerless in the face of this inexplicable phenomenon which is building momentum as it threatens our very existence.

Nevertheless, there is a consistent reminder for the rekindling of faith, for it is said, above every dark and dismal cloud lies a silver lining.

History gives us courage by reminding that we have survived two of the worst pandemics – the Black Death of the mid 1300s and the Spanish Flu of 1919.

In like manner as covid19, the Black Death was widely regarded as an apocalyptic unfolding. No one truly comprehended the nature or biology of the disease. Many believed it was retribution for sins committed, such as fornication, worldliness, witchcraft and blasphemy.

During such a time, upper class men became avid followers of the Flagellant Movement, walking from town to town, displaying acts of penance and punishment by beating themselves with heavy leather straps on which sharp pieces of metal were attached.

What we must understand is the fact that our creator is more powerful than any pandemic. He is presently testing our faith in Him.

We must not make a god of this unholy scourge. We must pray with all our might and exercise faith the best we can. At the same time, it is crucial for us to adhere to the stipulated protocols, for He helps those who help themselves.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

Via e-mail