The infinite power of sports

THE EDITOR: The fact that the 2021 Tokyo Olympics has officially commenced is testimony to the resilience and determination of people committed to an endeavour that impacts positively on the personal, professional and community life of citizens all over the world.

In fact the 2021 edition of the event can be labelled the most important ever, in modern times.

The world is currently facing a pandemic which has created havoc among nations and caused misery and death in countries rich, poor and in between.

This is compounded by untold global devastation recently experienced as a result of very massive floods and fires in America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia.

It is well known that the Olympic Games were originally scheduled for 2020, but had to be postponed on account of the pandemic. Although there have been numerous calls to also abandon the current edition, the authorities have stood firm on insisting that the games go on, despite the ever present threat of covid19.

It is in this context that I wish to express solidarity with the organisers who, even in the face of tremendous opposition, have succeeded in delivering a very impressive opening ceremony, though there were less than 1,000 on-site spectators. The stage is set for a very productive event.

What is even more important though is that the leadership of the Olympic movement has stayed loyal to its enduring and noble precepts, one of which is "to promote sustainable development in sport and use sport to improve well-being and promote peace throughout the world."

In that regard, it cannot be denied that the numerous displays of determination,courage and resilience that will be exhibited by athletes from countries large and small, will provide much love, joy and jubilation to both athletes and spectators all over the world.

KEITH RENAUD

Point Fortin