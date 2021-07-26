Suspect in Maraval man's murder recaptured after short escape

John Smith. -

A 41-year-old woman who was arrested in relation to the murder of John Smith briefly escaped custody at the St Anns Psychiatric Hospital, Port of Spain, on Monday morning, but was recaptured by police.

Police said staff at the hospital reported the woman missing at around 5 am.

Police found her near the Botanical Gardens shortly after. Investigators suspect the woman may have been waiting for a relative to pick her up.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force, Port of Spain CID and the Besson Street station helped in recapturing her.