Refugee boxer Sella suffers brisk Olympic defeat

Venezuelan boxer Eldric Sella Rodriguez. Photo courtesy UNHCR -

Refugee boxer Eldric Sella Rodriguez suffered a brisk defeat in his Olympic debut against Dominican Republic's Euri Cedeno Martinez on Monday morning.

Sella, who was knocked down 15 seconds into the fight, lost in just 67 seconds as the referee stopped the contest.

The Venezuelan, who lived in Trinidad, was unable to respond to a barrage of punches from his southpaw opponent, who dropped him early with two straight left punches that landed flush to his head.

Sella showed some heart to get up off the canvas quickly, but the Dominican Republic fighter was too much to handle.