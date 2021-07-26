Police arrest man in connection with online robbery ring

Jeffery "Baby Jeff" Joseph. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

Police believe they have made inroads into an online robbery ring after the arrest of a 24-year-old Calvary Hill man.

The man, identified as Jeffery “Baby Jeff” Joseph, was charged on Saturday with robbery with aggravation and robbery with violence. He was charged by WPC Pascaul Medina and PC Cuffie.

Joseph is the sixth suspect to be arrested and charged in the Port of Spain Division in connection with a string of online robberies.

He was arrested on July 22 during a joint exercise by CID detectives and specialists from the CID Analytical Unit who were investigating reports involving unsuspecting buyers who were lured by a seller on several Facebook marketplaces in February and July 2021. The incidents happened in the Central and Besson Street police districts.

Police said the potential buyers responded to what was later learned to be fictitious online advertisements and were directed to unfamiliar locations where they were robbed of cash and other valuables.