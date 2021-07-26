Over 800 brave rain for covid19 vaccine at SAPA

Members of the public register before getting vaccinated at the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

OVER 800 people ventured to the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando on Monday to get the covid19 vaccine despite heavy rain.

When Newsday visited, many people were running or briskly walking to shelter under the white tents where they had to be screened.

Around noon, an official told Newsday they had already seen "at least 400 people with appointments" thus far.

"Nobody leaves without an appointment...So if people walk in, if they aren't able to get the vaccine today, we take their information and set an appointment for them."

It seemed to be a very swift process, as people were leaving as quickly as more were coming in.

There were a number of Venezuelans there and officials used Google Translate to communicate with them.

Newsday spoke to a group of three, two sisters and a friend, who said they all trust the vaccine and were happy to take it.

Maryelys Rodriguez, her sister Marligis Rodriguez and their friend Eliannis Ramirez said they had appointments for 12 pm.

They said they were thankful for the efforts by officials to use a translator to speak to them and take their information.

"We feel good today," the Rodriguez sisters said.