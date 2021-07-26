No charges yet for woman, 41, in death of Maritime exec John Smith

John Smith. -

No charges have yet been laid against the 41-year-old woman assisting police in the investigation into the death of 74-year-old John Henry Smith, who was killed on Friday.

Police told Newsday the woman remains in custody, while an autopsy is expected to be done on the Maritime General and Fidelity Finance chairman early this week.

On Friday at about 4.30 pm, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute at Saddle Road, Maraval.

When they got there, they saw the woman holding Smith’s hand while he lay dead.

The woman was interviewed and allegedly told police she stomped on Smith’s head several times.

Smith, an actor, playwright, musician and mas man, was embroiled in the 17-year-old corruption case arising out of the Piarco airport project between 1995 and 2006.