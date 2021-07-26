Man to appear in court for Princes Town murder

Murder accused Rakeel "Bellies" Constance. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A 24-year-old man from Diego Martin is expected to face a Princes Town magistrate on Monday after being charged with the 2019 murder of Christopher Moore.

Rakeel “Bellies” Constance was charged by PC Nelson of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations on Saturday.

On October 5 two men went to Moore’s home and gunshots were later heard. Moore was found dead in his kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.

He had an altercation with a man over money and a cellular phone on Perry Young Road, Indian Walk, Moruga, the day before. Moore reportedly beat the man with a cutlass and the man reportedly threatened him.

Investigations resulted in the arrests of two suspects. One of the suspects has since been released.