Longdenville mechanic with tabanca lies to police, fined for breaching curfew

A LONGDENVILLE mechanic who was put out by his girlfriend half an hour before the 9 pm curfew, but lied to the police when asked why he was outdoors, was fined $7,000 on Monday by a Chaguanas magistrate.

Stephen Phagoo was arrested on Friday night by PC Krishna of the Chaguanas police station after he was found walking along the Caparo Valley Brasso Road at about 10.10 pm.

Phagoo, 23, who lives with his parents, told the police he was at the Chaguanas Health Centre with a female friend.

The police officers took Phagoo to the health centre to verify his claim, but security personnel and nurses at the facility said he had not been there.

Phagoo was arrested and charged for breaching the curfew and appeared before Chaguanas magistrate Duane Murray on Monday, when he pleaded guilty.

His attorney Bhimal Maharajh admitted his client had lied to the police and said Phagoo was remorseful for doing so, but explained that the young man was experiencing a tabanca and suffered embarrassment from being scolded by his parents and his friends.

Maharajh said after Phagoo had an argument with his girlfriend, he was asked to leave her home. He went to the taxi stand “hoping for a miracle” to get a taxi to go home. When he got none, he decided to walk home instead, and was stopped by the police.

Phagoo was fined and given six months to pay. If he fails to pay the $7,000 fine, he will serve six months in prison.