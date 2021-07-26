HDC launches decentralised services in San Fernando

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Pennelope Beckles, second from right, takes a photo with, from left, Chairman of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Noel Garcia, Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning during the Launch of the Decentralised Services -Taking services to South at the San Fernando Regional Office. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) tenants from south and central Trinidad will no longer have to visit the head office in Port of Spain.

They can now pay mortgages and access social, community and rental services, among other things, at HDC’s San Fernando office.

The HDC launched its decentralised services on Monday morning at the MacGillvary Street, San Fernando office.

The HDC’s managing director Jayselle MacFarlane said the corporation is “on a quest to improve the relationship with its clients and the way we offer our services.”

She said over the past year, it has been focusing on improving communication, supply chain management and expansions in payment processes.

For instance, the cashier will be open up to 5 pm on weekdays and visits to the Port of Spain and now San Fernando offices are now possible on Saturdays and the last Sunday of each month from 9 am-1 pm.

“There will be a notable increase in business as our flexibility addresses your personal circumstances,” she promised.

Housing Minister Penelope Beckles said she raised the issue of not having these services available at the south office to HDC chairman Noel Garcia, thanking him for “immediately agreeing.

“Because I knew this was something that we needed to fix…It’s not always an easy trek to go to Port of Spain. Think of having to leave Mayaro and the traffic and go to Port of Spain…Think of having to leave Point Fortin and the traffic to go to Port of Spain.”

She said the launch of the services was about equal access for all, adding that, “San Fernando and central will not be left behind by the HDC.”

San Fernando Junia Regrello agreed and thanked the HDC for “closing that gap.

“Sometimes you have to go Port of Spain just to get a simple document signed,” Regrello said.

But while it is trying to improve services for customers, Beckles said $130 million is still owed to the HDC.

“Think of what we would be able to do for you if you paid that money.”

She said she understands there are challenges now owing to the covid19 pandemic, but there are some people who have not paid rent in over ten years.

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning thanked Beckles for her “diligence and forward thinking.”