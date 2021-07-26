Government workers vaccinated on Monday at QPS

WASA employees Aba Havery Joseph (left) and Tshana Harvey were among the many government employees who showed up at the Queen's Park Savannah to get their covid 19 vaccine on Monday. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Hundreds of government workers in north Trinidad received their first shot of the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine on Monday.

Despite the rain, people flocked to the Paddock in the Queen's Park Savannah.

Monday's vaccination day was for government workers and the general public.

WASA worker Aba Joseph told Newsday the process was quick.

"I'm really amazed at how quickly, they just asked me the normal safety questions and I was able to get my first dose," she said.

Joseph was with other WASA workers.

Michelle Nanwo said: "It was very fast, I was only five minutes in the whole process."

People were arriving in small groups or individually, but there was a constant stream throughout the day.

At the other vaccination point set up in Port of Spain, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, opposite the Savannah, there was no activity on Monday. Security guards said the covid19 vaccination drive will resume there on Wednesday from 10am-6pm.