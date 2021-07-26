Fruit vendor dies after being shot in Freeport

Stock photo

A 39-year-old fruit vendor has died after being shot on Thursday evening.

Police reported that at 6.35 pm, Premnath Goopie was in his vehicle in Freeport when he was approached by a gunman driving a silver car.

The gunman stretched his arm out of the car, shot Goopie and drove away.

Goopie was taken to the Couva Health Facility and then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

But he died at hospital at 11 pm on Saturday, .

He lived at Siewdass Road, Freeport.

Crime scene personnel processed the scene and found six nine-millimetre spent shell casings and one projectile.

Investigations are continuing.