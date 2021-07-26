Four more deaths, 109 new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health has recorded four more deaths and 109 new cases on Monday.

These new cases have pushed the total number recorded since Trinidad and Tobago's first case in March 2020 to 37,663.

The death toll has increased to 1,043.

The ministry’s 4 pm update also shows 30,726 people have recovered in all.

The latest victims are three men and one woman, all with comorbidities.

At the Couva Health Facility, 11 patients are in ICU and 12 in the high dependency unit.

There are 5,894 active cases, of which 5,386 patients are in home isolation, 90 in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged and 309 in hospital.

Some 124 patients were discharged.

There are also 117 people in state quarantine.

The country has sent 259,475 samples to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other local testing sites.

A total of 349,025 people have received the first dose of a covid19 vaccine since the launch of the national vaccination programme.Of these, 182,400 people have had their second dose and are now fully vaccinated.