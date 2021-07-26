Food sales up a little in Port of Spain

Sales were up this week says Sorina Gongelez of Albasha Gyros on Frederick Street in Port of Spain. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Food outlets in Port of Spain reported a slight increase in customers on Monday compared to the previous week, when restaurants reopened after the lifting of some covid19 restrictions.

The owner of Susa's Kitchen on Duke Street, Angela Nancoo, said this Monday she cooked a little more than last week.

She said: "Today there have been a little more clients, I think 10 to 15 percent more than last Monday, that's good."

While she was serving lunch to a customer, Angela told Newsday sales have been improving.

"Clients will be coming in little by little," she said.

Sorina González from the Albasha restaurant on Frederick Street also estimated ten per cent more sales this Monday.

"Today the number of customers has improved, because many people who came daily before the closing due to the pandemic did not know we were already open, and some began to return," she said.

González hopes at month-end people who have returned to work will have money again and this will increase general sales.

Alicia Ali, owner of Ali's Roti restaurant in Town Centre Mall, was a little more cautious about this week's numbers compared to the first days after the restrictions were lifted.

She said, "Today was a little better, I think ten per cent."

Ali said her expectations for the coming days depend on the opening of more sectors of the economy.

“There are a lot of stores still closed, so there are few people on the streets yet,” she said.

Other food sales in downtown Port of Spain reportedly remain low.