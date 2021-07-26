Diabetes and covid19

Dr Faith BYisrael

DR FAITH B YISRAEL

One of the words that has become popular since the covid19 pandemic started is “co-morbidities.” Simply put, it means “other diseases.” Co-morbidities, it seems, make it harder for the body to fight off covid19, and individuals with co-morbidities are more likely to get very sick or even die if they contract the virus. One such disease is diabetes.

Before the covid19 pandemic, diabetes was one of the leading causes of death in TT. In fact, it was one of the most prevalent diseases in the country. Just think about yourself, your family or your friends – I am sure that you can identify multiple individuals who have diabetes in your circle.

Types of diabetes

There are three main types of diabetes: Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes.

• Type 1, also known as childhood diabetes, usually occurs in children and young people under the age of 20. It is an autoimmune disease (a disease where the immune system accidentally attacks and destroys body tissue that it believes to be foreign), in which the pancreas (the organ that produces insulin) does not produce any or enough insulin. People with Type 1 diabetes will have the disease for life, and will need insulin injections or a pump to treat the disease.

• Type 2, also known as adult onset diabetes, usually affects older, overweight people. It is important to note though, that because several children are overweight, more and more children are being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. With this type, the body either does not produce enough insulin, or does not properly use the insulin that it produces. Fat cells prevent insulin from working in the way it should, which explains why overweight people are more likely to have diabetes. If you have a lifestyle that does not include proper nutrition and exercise, you are more likely to gain weight, putting you more at risk for getting Type 2 diabetes. If you have a family history of Type 2 diabetes, then you are also more likely to get diabetes later in life.

• Gestational diabetes occurs when a woman’s blood sugar gets to high levels during the second trimester of pregnancy (even though she did not have diabetes before she got pregnant). This type of diabetes usually goes away after the baby is born. It is important to note that if a woman has gestational diabetes, she is more likely to get gestational diabetes again during other pregnancies, and more at risk to develop Type 2 diabetes later in life. Older women are more likely to develop gestational diabetes.

How insulin works

Insulin is a hormone (chemical) that the pancreas creates and releases into the bloodstream. It is the chemical used to turn the sugar you eat into energy your body (organs, tissues, cells) can use. It also helps in storing that energy in your muscles, fat cells, and liver to use later when you need it.

When you eat, the glucose in your blood rises, which causes your pancreas to release insulin. This insulin travels through the bloodstream and goes to the different cells. Insulin acts like a key that opens the door to allow the glucose to move into the cells. Once inside, the glucose goes through several reactions, and turns to energy.

If your body does not have insulin, or does not use the insulin that it has, then it can’t use or store the sugar (glucose) that you eat. This condition is known as diabetes, and presents itself as a lot of sugar in your blood.

Pre-diabetes is a condition where the blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but are not high enough to be considered Type 2 diabetes.

Testing for diabetes

There are three blood tests that can be used to test for diabetes – fasting blood glucose (FBG), oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT), and glycosylated hemoglobin, or glycohemoglobin test (HbA1C). The interpretations of each test given below are based on the American Diabetes Association.

• The FBG, also called fasting plasma glucose, is used to check your blood sugar levels after fasting for at least eight hours. This is usually done first thing in the morning, before having breakfast. If your test is more than 126 mg/dl, then you are diagnosed as having diabetes. If your test is less than 100 mg/dl, you are classified as normal. If your results are between 100 mg/dl and 125 mg/dl, you are classified as pre-diabetic.

• The OGTT is used to check your blood sugar levels before and two hours after you drink a special, sweet drink. This test measures how your body processes sugar in the short term. If your test is more than 200 mg/dl, then you are diagnosed as having diabetes. If your test is less than 140 mg/dl, you are classified as normal. If your results are between 140 mg/dl and 199 mg/dl, you are classified as pre-diabetic.

• The HbA1C is used to measure your average blood sugar for the past two or three months. It is a better test for diabetes, as the results are not affected by what you eat or drink just before the test. If your test is equal to or more than 6.5 per cent, you are classified as having diabetes. If your test is less than 5.7 per cent, you are classified as normal. If your test is between 5.7 per cent and 6.4 per cent, you are classified as pre-diabetic.

You can go to any of the health centres on the island to get tested. With such high rates in TT, it is your responsibility to know. Because people with diabetes are more likely to get very ill or die if they contract covid19, it is critical that you know your numbers, that you take the necessary precautions to manage your numbers, and that you do everything in your power to prevent yourself from getting covid19 (including taking the vaccine) if you are diabetic.

Dr Faith B Yisrael is a health educator, social scientist, public health specialist and politician.

