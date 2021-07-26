Carli Bay fishermen: We are soft targets for pirates

Fishermen Parasram “Brain” Boodoo and Navindra “Tall Man” Garib whose bodies were found in the sea last week. -

Limited and often no security measures have made fishermen from Carli Bay in Couva more vulnerable to violent and increasing deadly attacks at sea.

This was said by many fishermen who called on the authorities to beef up security systems at sea to protect them. Newsday visited the community on Sunday and spoke to several residents who expressed fear on the job owing to frequent attacks.

The fishermen, who consider themselves law-abiding citizens, said their easy-going nature has made them soft targets for pirates.

A fisherman, 46, who identified himself only as Sammy, told Newsday that pirates would not be attacking as frequently if the fishermen had guns or sophisticated weapons to defend themselves.

"If we were people like in the Wild Wild West where everyone had guns, these pirates would not be attacking us just so. They know we are not about illegal guns and drugs. We are about fishing. It is our livelihood."

He proposed that the authorities work with fishermen to create a "panic system" for emergency cases. This system could be similar to a GPS system. It should be built in registered boats, allowing coast guard and other officials to access it.

"The panic system would be a deterrent to the pirates. We need to create a system where everyone can network. We should be able to press a button or something to alert the authorities whether it is a pirate attack, someone having a heart attack, or if someone falls overboard," Sammy said.

"We are not asking for it for free. Give us a fighting chance. There could be a payment plan between boat owners and the Government."

He has been fishing since he was a teenager.

Boat captain Dave Sankar, 48, said Carli Bay and Orange Valley, a neighbouring community, are the two places in this country where fishermen are continuously attacked, robbed and killed.

"Nowhere else are these things happening. We need a security presence at sea. If the Coast Guard passes three times a month, that is plenty. Since police created the Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit, we saw them twice near the port area.

"Fishermen need help, and the lack of protection at sea is the major issue. If we cannot fish, we have nothing. If we had land, we would be planting something. But we do not own any."

The father of three said he has been fishing since he was nine. Sankar did not go to school but knows what to do at sea when fishing.

A fisherman at the fishing port said the pirates are "sophisticated" and have powerful engines.

Fishermen said it was normal for coast guard officers to stop and search for drugs and illegal guns at sea.

Some fishermen believe the authorities treat fisherfolk and farmers with scant courtesy.

"They see us as a drain on resources. Look at the deplorable condition of the road to reach the beach,” a villager said.

Sailor Johnny Singh, 53, said 12 to 15 years ago pirates would just rob fishermen at sea and steal everything, including engines and cell phones.

"They did not use to throw us overboard or kill us. Now, pirates are killing for what reason, we don’t know. These pirates used to be people from right in TT. I remember they took five boats in one night," Singh said.

Last week Monday, the latest attack happened when boat captain Navindra "Tallman" Garib, 30, and Parasram "Brain" Boodoo, 42, an auto painter, went missing after going to fish in the Gulf of Paria from Carli Bay. Both were from the area.

The next day, Cedros police found the boat they left in, washed ashore in Granville. Its engine was under the home of a resident.

Boodoo’s body was found off the Point Lisas port on Wednesday afternoon. Two days later, Garib’s body washed ashore in La Brea.

Vandals and thieves in April destroyed two boats by setting them on fire at the coastline near the fishing facility at Carli Bay. Another was partially damaged. Fishermen told Newsday the damage is estimated at over $200,000.

In 2019, armed pirates attacked a group of fishermen from Carli Bay and Orange Valley in the Gulf of Paria. The pirates threw them overboard and stole four boats, six engines, cellphones and fuel in containers.

The bodies of five of the victims resurfaced on different days. To date, two bodies remain unaccounted for.