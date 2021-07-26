Boxer Prince beaten after slow start vs Slovakian

Andrej Csemez, of Solvakia, left, attacks Aaron Solomon Prince of Trinidad and Tobago, during their middle weight (75kg) preliminary boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo) -

AARON Prince’s Olympic debut wrapped up at the men’s middleweight round-of-32 stage in Tokyo, early Monday morning, losing by decision to Slovakian Andrej Csemez.

The veteran Prince, 35, fought and ultra defensive first round and was knocked down, before scrapping back under orders from coach Reynold Cox.

Prince conceded quick and heavy blows from Csemez in the first and third rounds, leaving the judges to an easy decision.

The 23-year-old Csemez grabbed Prince repeatedly in the second round as the Trinidadian opened himself with risky punches.

In the end, a far more composed Csemez cruised into the last-16, where he will face Armenian Arman Darchinyan.

Prince was fortunate to qualify for the Olympics, after four attempts, at the twilight of his career.

While he would have originally been required to qualify through the more daunting Americas leg of qualification last May, the event was cancelled, meaning boxers would qualify by virtue of their regional rankings.

Prince was ranked seventh in the Pan American middleweight division, and, owing to the withdrawal of three boxers from the category, booked his ticket to the Olympic Games.