Arima woman hospitalised after stabbing

File photo

A 35-year-old woman is in hospital being treated for stab wounds after a 41-year-old male relative allegedly stabbed her several times.

Police said, at about 8.30 am the woman and the relative were at home with her three children when they got into an argument.

The argument turned into a fight which resulted in the man stabbing the woman multiple times to the head, neck, shoulder and arms. He allegedly also stabbed himself before escaping.

Police were called and the man was later held. The woman was taken to the Arima Hospital where she is said to be in a stable condition.