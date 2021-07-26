Andrew Lewis drifts after three Olympic Laser races

TT's Andrew Lewis stands alongside his craft in Enoshima Islands, Kanagawa, Japan. Photo courtesy Andrew Lewis -

ANDREW Lewis was unable to make up ground on Monday, completing his third Laser men's class opening series races, at the Enoshima Yacht Club in Tokyo on Monday morning (TT time).

Lewis now sits on a heavy 79 points. He placed 27th in his second race of the day, and third race overall, closing in three minutes, five seconds, an improvement from his earlier effort when he clocked 3:26, placing 29th.

He will compete in ten races in Tokyo.

Monday’s first race was rescheduled from Sunday.

Finland’s Kaarle Tapper leads the class, with Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia and Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus in second and third.

After Sunday’s effort, Lewis posted on Facebook that he was satisfied with the conditions but not his performance.

“Beautiful day for sailing, but I did not finish strong,” he said.

“That’s okay. This regatta will be very long, could even be the longest regatta of my life with how the racing schedule is set up.

“I come from the land of mas, where we love to enjoy many intense days for many weeks every year. I feel at home as I am used to the long intense weeks on land and on the water.

“So bring on the racing, and I will be here battling hard with all I have, but dancing through it all.”

Lewis, 31, is competing in his third Olympics.