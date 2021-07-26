86 new attorneys called to practise at virtual ceremony

VIRTUAL BAR CALL: New attorneys Victoria Mungal, left, Kowsil Dipchan and Caleb Willis pose with attorney Shankar Bidessi, foreground, who presented their petitions to become new attorneys at a virtual admission ceremony on Friday. -

NEWLY-admitted attorneys were given words of encouragement on Friday by at least two High Court judges during their virtual admission ceremony.

Because of pandemic restrictions, the calls to the bar, both last year and this year, have been held virtually.

On Monday, the new attorneys are expected to go to the Hall of Justice so that their names can be officially entered on the roll to enable them to become practising attorneys. The Registrar of the Supreme Court is the keeper of the roll and each of the 86 new attorneys who were called on Friday was given a pre-arranged time to sign it. They are also required to wear their robes when they sign.

There were two admission ceremonies. One in the morning presided over by Justices Frank Seepersad and Geoffrey Henderson. Justices Devindra Rampersad and Norton Jack presided over the afternoon session.

In his address, Henderson, who recently returned from the Hague where he sat as a judge of the International Criminal Court, admitted, “These are difficult times.”

He told the new attorneys many of them “may understandably feel some apprehension,” but assured them it will be “all right, even though it may be difficult to see.”

Henderson said when he was called to the bar, it was against an economic backdrop where public servants had their salaries cut by ten per cent.

“Our dollar had been devalued against the US dollar, oil revenues had fallen, and things looked bad for new lawyers. We were advised then that there is always work for good lawyers and that the rewards would eventually come. It was true…things did work out.”

He said the new crop of attorneys triumphed in the face of the immense challenges and the grave sense of uncertainty because of the pandemic.

“For this, you should indeed be proud as you walk boldly into your future as legal practitioners.

“…The coronavirus pandemic has changed our way of life significantly. To the same degree, it has highlighted our shortcomings and has caused us, as a society, to re-evaluate our systems, processes and priorities. The legal profession has, by no means, been spared from the sharp double-edged sword of these types of reflections.”

Henderson said since March 2020, TT has been in a state of fluctuating levels of restrictions culminating most recently, in a state of emergency.

“While the availability of vaccines provide hope that the world will soon return to some semblance of normality; it is just that, the mere semblance of normality. In reality, what was considered ‘normal’ prior to the covid19 pandemic, cannot be our normal moving forward.”

He said the pandemic has brought a number of new developments in the administration of justice, in particular virtual trials as an alternative to in-person hearing; systems for the electronic filing of documents and the payment of fees.

“This was a monumental step forward for our legal system. Now, practitioners and self-represented litigants can engage the courts from the convenience of their offices or homes from anywhere throughout the country. Inmates now attend hearings virtually through the virtual access conference centres at the nation’s prisons. Despite these many changes, however, no one can anticipate what lies ahead.”

Henderson told the new attorneys they were in the unique position of entering the profession where there was a convergence of old precepts and contemporary practices. But, he maintained, the tenets of the legal profession remain unchanged.

“…Societal rules of behaviour are changing. What was once found to be unacceptable in some situations has become the norm. Nevertheless, the rules of behaviour set out for legal professionals remain consistent. The practice of law demands the highest standards of ethical conduct. I urge you to strive to hold true to the words of the code of ethics to the Legal Profession Act…The force of the code of ethics must extend beyond the pages of the text or the halls of the law school and into your everyday conduct as attorneys.”

He further advised, “These duties should not be taken lightly. Build your reputation as persons of integrity and guard your good name.”

He said public confidence in the law and justice system was paramount.

“As attorneys, you play a pivotal role in inspiring that confidence. Many of you will be the first point of contact that some clients will have with the legal system…How often is our profession the butt of jokes about unscrupulous lawyers; lawyers who are more concerned with the accumulation of wealth than the needs of the client? Allow me to remind you that the practice of law is more than a business, it is a learned profession.”

In also addressing the new attorneys, Seepersad said although the image of the profession has suffered from the reckless and unprofessional conduct of a few, he urged them to always display professionalism, equity, empathy and integrity.

“Lawyers are entrusted with the awesome responsibility of ensuring that rights are not violated. Now, there can be no greater act of patriotism than when you elect to discharge your new found power, as members of the justice league, to fearlessly and with impartiality defend the Republican Constitution of TT against any arbitrary form of attack.”