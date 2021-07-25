Prisons officer held for ganja in kitchen ceiling

The packets of marijuana allegedly found in an apartment at Aranguez on Saturday. - TTPS

A 41-year-old prisons officer has been detained for allegedly having 829 grammes of marijuana.

A police release on Sunday said officers of the Western and North-Eastern Divisions searched an apartment in Aranguez on Saturday, after getting a warrant.

Police allegedly found four plastic parcels with marijuana. The parcels were hidden in the kitchen ceiling and police arrested the prisons officer.