Pooran, Holder help West Indies level ODI series vs Australia

FILE PHOTO: West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran hits a six during a previous series. PHOTO COURTESY CRICKET WEST INDIES. -

THE WEST Indies won a low-scoring second One-Day International against Australia, at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados by four wickets on Saturday.

The game was originally carded for Thursday but it was suspended, after the toss was taken (and won by Australia), due to a positive covid19 test by a non-playing member of the West Indies camp.

Australia were dismissed for 187, after being reduced to 45 for six, but the hosts responded with 191 runs for the loss of six wickets in 38 overs. The series decider will take place on Monday, at the Kensington Oval.

With permission granted by the West Indies, Australia replaced injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood with Wes Agar before the game got under way. However, the Australian top order were unable to deal with left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who dismantled their middle order.

However, the Australia tail wagged, with contributions from Agar (a topscore of 41), Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa (36 each) and Mitchell Starc (19). Hosein returned figures of 3/30 while Alzarri Joseph had 3/39 and fellow fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell 2/29.

The West Indies top order also showed little desire to withstand the Australian pace attack, led by Starc, as the scoreboard read 72/5 after 14.2 overs, with the returning Shai Hope making 38.

But Man of the Match Nicholas Pooran (59 not out off 75 balls with two fours and two sixes) and Jason Holder (52 off 69 balls with five fours and a six) featured in a sixth-wicket stand of 93 to tilt the balance firmly in West Indies' favour.

Starc finished with 3/26 and leg-spinner Adam Zampa 2/43.