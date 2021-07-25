Ministers meet WASA team on way forward

WASA workers repave an area of High Street, San Fernando after repairing an underground main in June. Government ministers Pennelope Beckles, head of the cabinet transformation committee on WASA, and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales meet with the WASA board on Saturday. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

CHAIRMAN of the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA) Cabinet Transformation Committee, Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales met with WASA’s board of commissioners on Saturday.

In a media release, the Public Utilities Ministry said the ministers spent all day in a transformation session.

“The session was aimed at ensuring that the board of commissioners continues its work towards completing a comprehensive transformation strategy in a timely manner” the release stated.

The meeting comes following sudden resignation of former executive chairman and CEO Dr Lennox Sealy on July 8. Sealy was appointed to the post in February to spearhead the transformation of WASA, which has an inflated work force and cost the state hundreds of millions annually in overtime.

Sealy, who oversaw the attempt at disconnecting errant customers, had his resignation accepted after the Government “felt that the transformation was not proceeding at a sufficiently rapid pace.”

Deputy chairman Ravindra Nanga was appointed as chair following Sealy’s departure.

The release added that both ministers “expressed their satisfaction that Government’s plan for the transformation of WASA remains on target and a top priority in the coming months.”

“The ministers also expressed their appreciation to Nanga and the board of commissioners for their passion and commitment to expedite this important transformation in the national interests.”