Meiling's Resort 22 makes waves at PAPAIŸO's first Caribbean showcase

A piece from Meiling's Resort 22 collection which was featured at PAPAIYO's resort trade show, Cabana. Photo courtesy Meiling -

Caribbean luxury brand portal PAPAIŸO staged its first Caribbean showcase at resort trade show, Cabana in Miami Beach, from July 10-12. The marketing and technology company purpose built for the luxury goods markets of the Caribbean and wider Latin American region, already has over US$60,000 in orders from buyers across the world.

Among the featured designs was the Resort 22 collection by TT’s Meiling. Her craftsmanship and heirloom details were quite a hit, with one buyer calling the collection “the most beautiful collection on the floor.” Meiling described the Cabana win as, “A great reminder of the global appeal of artisanal luxury from the Caribbean.”

“The Caribbean personal luxury goods market is a blue ocean of opportunity that is largely unexplored,” said PAPAIŸO’s founder Micha Alleyne said in a release.

“It sits within a robust global luxury industry that is more than just fancy fan dangles and chic shows. We have to be business-minded and serious about strategically harnessing the potential of this space that has proven potential.”

Alleyne said Cabana was a great win for the company on many fronts. She said this is perhaps the first time the Caribbean personal luxury goods market has been quantified in such a tangible way, showing what the creative industries now require to be truly successful on the global stage.

“Logistics infrastructure, clarity on how to leverage trade agreements, and an honest conversation on the stifling effects of our customs duties are among the most pressing needs…If we don’t address these urgently, then we will create a bottleneck of opportunities where talented brands put in all the work to reach the global frontier, then get stuck two steps away from the finish line,” Alleyne said.