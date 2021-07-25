Maloney cop in custody after domestic violence report

Police officers are investigating a report made by a woman and her son that she was assaulted by a male relative who pointed his service-issued gun at them on Saturday night.

In a statement on Sunday, police said the man and woman had an argument at around 11 pm at their Maloney home when he pushed her against a wall, pulled out the gun and pointed it at her neck.

The woman’s son, whose age was not revealed, tried to intervene but the man pointed the gun at him as well.

A report was made an police detained the man who works in a specialised section of the police service. He is assisting police with investigations while the woman and son are expected to receive counselling as the investigation into the matter continues.

Sgt Singh of the Arouca Police Station and officers of the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) are continuing investigations.