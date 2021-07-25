Lewis 23rd in race one of Olympic men’s dinghy

FILE PHOTO: TT sailor Andrew Lewis -

ANDREW Lewis of Trinidad and Tobago finished 23rd in a field of 35 athletes when the men’s one-person dinghy laser competition began at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, on Sunday.

Lewis, competing at his third Olympic Games, had an average speed of 5.1 knots in race one at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour. He achieved a top speed of 8.4 knots during the race.

Lewis was given 23 points in the race.

Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France, who won the event, picked up one point. Kaarle Tapper of Finland finished second and Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway grabbed third spot.

The second race of the men’s dinghy was postponed.

Lewis will compete in the remaining nine races of the men’s dinghy in the coming days. The athletes will compete in ten races in total.