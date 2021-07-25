Guyanese Chelsea Edghill sent packing from Olympics table-tennis

Guyana's Chelsea Edghill gestures during her women's table tennis singles preliminary round match against Fiji's Sally Yee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Saturday, in Tokyo. (AP PHOTO) -

GUYANA’S highest ranked female table tennis player Chelsea Edghill was eliminated in her second Round One match at the Metropolitan Gym in Japan on Saturday.

Edghill, who played several tournaments in TT over the years, suffered a straight set defeat against South Korea’s Yubin Shin. Shin won 11-7, 11-8, 11-1, 12-10.

On day one of the competition, the Guyanese player had a positive start after recording an opening 11-5, 4-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-8 victory over Fiji’s Sally Yee in the preliminary round.

Edghill was also the first Guyanese table tennis player to compete at the Summer Games. She also served as flag bearer, alongside swimmer Andrew Fowler, at the opening ceremony on Friday.

Following her Olympic exit, the 24-year-old posted to her Facebook page, “The Olympics has come to an end for me and all I feel is pride and humility for such an incredible experience.

“I just want to say thank you! To my Sponsors, The Guyana Table Tennis Association, the Guyana Olympic Association, my supporters and above all else, my entire family you have my gratitude.

“To my coach Idi, you’ve been there through thick and thin and it’s with pride that I share such an experience with you. Thank you.

“To all of my fellow Guyanese, it fills my heart with joy and happiness seeing you come together to support me at a very historic moment in our history and I hope to have your continued support. Thank you so much for everything!!!!

“And to those who I hold dearest to my heart. I can’t begin to thank you for the continued support and always having my back. I’m so thankful for you. I’m excited to see what the future holds.”