Deyalsingh to leaders: Tell your flocks to get covid19 vaccine now

Volunteers register members of the public at the Centre Point Mall mass vaccination site on Sunday. - Lincoln Holder

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has called on all politicians and anyone who holds leadership positions to encourage their followers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

To people who "have influence" over people, Deyalsingh urged: "Tell your flocks, tell your followers to come and get vaccinated now. It is the right thing to do, and the time is now. How many more must die when we have a solution?"

He spoke on Sunday at the mass vaccination site at the Centrum Auditorium at Centre Pointe Mall in Chaguanas. The ongoing drive is a public-private partnership with the Health Ministry and the Supermarket Association of TT (SATT).

"If not vaccine to save your life, then what? If not vaccine to reopen the economy, then what? Take it now because it will save your life. It will help you put food on the table. It will help you pay your rent," Deyalsingh said.

"How many of you want to have a third year of no Easter? How many of you want the third year of no Divali, no Eid, no Christmas, no wedding, anniversary or birthday parties? Those are the simple things that we miss."

The minister said his heart was overflowing with gratitude to SATT’s president Rajiv Diptee. SATT was the first private organisation to partner with the government for the mass vaccination drive.

Diptee said that by the end of the week, 50,000 people are expected to get their first dose of the covid19 vaccine from the drive which started a few weeks ago.

Initially, the drive catered only for association members. But it was expanded to include "anyone who wants to get vaccinated."

Diptee thanked everyone who participated and volunteered, including the management and staff of the mall.

He estimated that a minimum of 2,000 people got vaccinated per day at this site.

Diptee said the vaccine is the only real solution against covid19.

"We want the country to get back to some level of normalcy. We don't want to live in fear anymore. At this site, we have been able to do so much. We are happy to play a part in the national effort," Diptee said.

Deyalsingh and Diptee joined with the medical director at the site Dr Safeeya Mohammed to watch the process and speak with patients.

CEO of Massy Stores Roxane de Freitas and president of the Greater San Fernando Chamber Kiran Singh were also present.

Many people Joniah Valere of Sangre Grande and Maria Fernanda Fuentes Luna of Princes Town complimented the organisers for being well organised.