Carter misses Olympic 100m backstroke semis

Dylan Carter, of Trinidad And Tobago, swims in the men's 100m backstroke heats at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP) -

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter did not qualify for the semifinals of the men’s 100-metre backstroke at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, on Sunday.

Carter, swimming in lane three in heat two, finished fourth in 54.82 seconds. Kacper Stokowski of Poland won the heat in 53.99, Francisco Rogerio Santos of Portugal finished second in 54.35 and Jan Cejka of Czech Republic grabbed third spot in 54.69.

A total of 41 swimmers lined up in the event with the top 16 earning a place in the semifinals. The TT swimmer ended 32nd overall after six heats.

Carter was in second place in his heat after 50m, then had the lead with 25m left. However, he faded in the final metres of the race.

The 25-year-old will now switch focus to the men’s 100m freestyle event. He will swim in the heats, which begin at 6.13 am on Tuesday (TT time).