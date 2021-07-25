Andrew Lewis, Dylan Carter begin Olympic medal quests on Sunday

Andrew Lewis - Vidya Thurab

SAILOR ANDREW Lewis and swimmer Dylan Carter begin their competitive campaign in Tokyo in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three-time Olympian Lewis lines up on the waters of Kamakura for his first of 11 races in the men’s one person dinghy laser class at 1.35 am on Sunday. The second race follows immediately after.

He continues his marine quest against 35 of the globe’s top laser class sailors at 11 pm, with race three and four.

The 31-year-old sailor returns to the water on Monday, from 11.10 pm, for race five and six. On Wednesday, the fleet competes in race seven and eight from 11 pm and then race nine and ten from 1.30 am on Friday.

The medal race sails off on August 1 from 1.30 am.

Additionally, two-time Olympian Carter splashes off in lane three of heat two of the men’s 100-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday from 6:54am.

The 25-year-old vies for a spot in semi-finals against Kaloyan Levterov (Bulgaria), Kacper Stokowski (Poland), Francisco Rogerio Santos (Portugal), Michael Laitarovsky (Israel) and Jan Cejka (Czech Republic).

Of the 41 contesting swimmers, only the top 16 will advance to the semi-final round.

Among those contesting the other heats are Olympic men’s 100m and 200m backstroke champion Ryan Murphy (USA), two-time World champion Xu Jiayu (China) and Evgeny Rylov (Russian Federation).

Carter returns to the pool on Tuesday at 6.13 am for the men’s 100m freestyle. He will vie for a spot in the next round racing out of lane three in heat six.

On Thursday, at 6.47 am, he begins his men’s 100m butterfly event in heat three swimming out of lane seven. The very next day, Carter hits the pool for the 50m freestyle event from lane two of heat five.

After press time on Saturday, Teniel Campbell made her Olympic debut in the women’s road race.