7 deaths, 189 covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health said on Sunday 7 more covid19 patients have died. It also reported 189 new cases, compared to the 300 cases reported on Saturday. These figures reflect samples taken between July 21 and 24.

The 4pm update said the number of deaths is now 1039 and the number of active cases is 5,913.

Covid19 cases to date is now 37,554 and the total number people tested for the virus is 259,953.

The update said 335,273 people have been given their first dose of the covid19 vaccine and 181,488 are fully vaccinated.

It said 30,602 have recovered from the virus, 314 patients are in hospital, 78 are in state quarantine, 127 in step-down facilities, and 5,332 in self-isolation.