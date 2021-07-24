WASA delays work on Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Road again

POINT Fortin MP Kennedy Richards

ONCE again, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has not finished installing a pipeline, among other repairs, at the Guapo/Cap-de-Ville Main Road in Point Fortin by the deadline it set itself.

Point Fortin residents have been complaining about the condition of this road for years.

Recently, a toilet bowl was placed in one of the potholes and people began to post videos and pictures of it on social media.

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr admitted the road is in “terrible condition,” but said that work halted when the construction sector was not legally allowed to work during the last covid19 lockdown.

In November 2020, WASA had to remove a 50-year-old pipeline so roadworks there could begin.

Richards said then, “WASA told the Ministry of Works two years ago not to resurface the entire roadway due to 50-year-old pipeline that needed to be changed. And they didn’t do it, and WASA didn’t change the pipelines either.”

Initially, WASA said the work would be complete by last Friday.

Then it said rain caused some delays and that it would be completed by this Friday.

It remains incomplete.

Richards told Newsday, "WASA has run into some issues with regard to completion (and) they have added additional works."