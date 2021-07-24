US donates covid19 vaccines for Venezuelan migrants in Colombia

File photo

THE US has donated more covid19 vaccines to Colombia. But this time, it says a portion should be used for Venezuelan migrants and refugees there.

Colombia got its first donation of 2.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on July 1.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the US embassy in Bogota said 3.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccines will be sent to the country. The vaccines will arrive in Colombia on Sunday.

It said the US continues to "stand alongside Colombia" and that the latest donation will "reach more vulnerable Colombians and Venezuelan migrants."

In response, Venezuelan ambassador Carlos Vecchio said, "Thanks to the US for including Venezuelan migrants in their donation of covid19 vaccines to Colombia. A gesture that no other nation had made in favor of our migrants. It is the right way. Thank you."

Colombian ambassador Juan Carlos Pinzon said, "Thank you to the people of the US and (their) President Joe Biden's team who always support Colombia."

In June, Biden pledged to donate 14 million doses of varying brands of vaccines to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

To date, donations have been made or pledged to Brazil, Guatemala, Bolivia, Honduras, El Salvador, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, Costa Rica and Paraguay. Panama will receive donations sometime this week.